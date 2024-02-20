Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 121.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,541 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $22,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.58. 1,280,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,372,197. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

