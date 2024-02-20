Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Coursera stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $21.26.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $425,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,482.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,136,531.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at $51,574,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $425,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,482.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,427 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,464 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coursera by 709.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

