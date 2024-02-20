Cowen Investment Management LLC Has $59,000 Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,481 shares during the period. Liberty TripAdvisor accounts for about 0.1% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 330,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.56. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

