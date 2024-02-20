Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $184.38 million and approximately $79.88 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

