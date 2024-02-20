Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $62,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Criteo by 4.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Criteo by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Criteo by 128.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Criteo by 6.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,922.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,465.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,922.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock valued at $265,469. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Criteo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

