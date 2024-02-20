Critical Comparison: Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYQ) vs. Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYQ – Get Free Report) and Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bed, Bath & Beyond and Tile Shop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bed, Bath & Beyond 0 0 0 0 N/A Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bed, Bath & Beyond $5.34 billion 0.01 -$3.50 billion ($15.20) -0.01 Tile Shop $394.70 million 0.78 $15.70 million $0.25 27.52

This table compares Bed, Bath & Beyond and Tile Shop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tile Shop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bed, Bath & Beyond. Bed, Bath & Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tile Shop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bed, Bath & Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bed, Bath & Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bed, Bath & Beyond has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tile Shop has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bed, Bath & Beyond and Tile Shop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bed, Bath & Beyond N/A N/A N/A Tile Shop 2.86% 9.56% 3.28%

Summary

Tile Shop beats Bed, Bath & Beyond on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bed, Bath & Beyond

bed bath & beyond inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. it sells a range of domestic merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and certain juvenile products. the company also offers health and beauty care items, and giftware and household items, as well as infant and toddler merchandise. bed bath & beyond inc. operates stores under the names of bed bath & beyond (bbb); christmas tree shops; christmas tree shops andthat! or andthat! (cts); harmon or harmon face values (harmon); buybuy baby (baby); and world market, cost plus world market, and cost plus (cost plus world market). in addition, it provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, food service, healthcare, and other industries. as of may 31, 2014,

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name; accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products; and offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

