Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $136.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth $2,132,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $118.98 on Thursday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

