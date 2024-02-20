Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $145.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Crocs Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $118.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4,533.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 738,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

