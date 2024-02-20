Cronos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.13 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.30 billion and $11.13 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00074362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00026425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00019939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

