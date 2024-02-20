CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 112.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at $74,990,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.47. 13,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

