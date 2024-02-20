CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.29.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,077. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.20.

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.