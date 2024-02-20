CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.29.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
