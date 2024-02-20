Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Insider Sells $1,074,308.00 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $108.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,750. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,729,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after buying an additional 97,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,697,000 after buying an additional 928,420 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,143,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,503,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

