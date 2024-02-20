Cummins Inc. (CMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.68 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Cummins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cummins to earn $21.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $266.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $269.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $30,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

