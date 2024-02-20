Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,355 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 3.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $317,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,741 shares of company stock worth $3,081,336. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.28. 424,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,738. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.32. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $269.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

