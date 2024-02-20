Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CW stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $235.46. 40,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,393. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $238.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile



Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

