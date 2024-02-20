D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1,357.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of D.R. Horton worth $52,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.48. The company had a trading volume of 450,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

