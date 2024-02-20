D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,119 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $26,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $142.81. The stock had a trading volume of 695,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.