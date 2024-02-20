Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $12.54. Dana shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 339,217 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,080,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Trading Down 9.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.55.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

