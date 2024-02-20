Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 33,039 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 105.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 2,109.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 60.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SKYW. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

SkyWest Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SKYW traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $60.70. 456,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,949. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $60.75.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.