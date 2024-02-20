Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 42,948 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 2.2 %

ALGM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. 381,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

