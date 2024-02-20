Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Oceaneering International worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.85. 206,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,191. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.51. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

