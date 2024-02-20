Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 6,924 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.2 %

NXPI traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $241.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

