Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,241 shares during the period. FIGS comprises 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in FIGS were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $2,812,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $2,812,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,295 shares of company stock worth $3,705,574. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS Stock Performance

NYSE:FIGS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. 656,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,256. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

