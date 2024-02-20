Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,013 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $224,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,160. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

