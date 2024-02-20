Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,598 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $47,780,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 35.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,311,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,657 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 6,167.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,430 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Huntsman by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,795,000 after purchasing an additional 486,885 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 526,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.13.

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.