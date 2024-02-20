Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,155 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc accounts for 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Associated Banc worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 170,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,801 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,672 shares of company stock worth $967,988. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 258,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $322.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

