Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up 1.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $447.11. The company had a trading volume of 326,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $483.23 and a 200-day moving average of $429.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

