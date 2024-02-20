Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.64.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 59,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.34. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

