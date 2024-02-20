Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,558,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.75. 759,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.39. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

