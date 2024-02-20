Dark Forest Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,104 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 187,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.