Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 298,693 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 137.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,693 shares during the period. Kohl’s accounts for about 0.8% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,741,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 72,769 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 909,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.97. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $31.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

