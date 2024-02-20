Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 66,067 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $3,203,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 42,971 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,407,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 132,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 227.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 138,517 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLS stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. 249,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,280. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

