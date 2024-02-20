Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,407 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of SM Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 266,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,709. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

