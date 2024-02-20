Decred (DCR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.76 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.18 or 0.00035097 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $288.49 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00118938 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006726 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,866,113 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.