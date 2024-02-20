Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Cormark

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$46.94.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFY

Definity Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$41.97 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.