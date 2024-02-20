DEI (DEI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $169.43

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $157.55 million and $169.43 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00133428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008223 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

