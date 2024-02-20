DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. 624,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,006. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

