DHT (NYSE:DHT) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Truist Financial

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Get DHT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHT

DHT Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $11.53 on Friday. DHT has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in DHT by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 51.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.