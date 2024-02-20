Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.12. 543,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,876. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.33.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

