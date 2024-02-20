DigiByte (DGB) Tops One Day Volume of $5.00 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $159.01 million and $5.00 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,735.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.10 or 0.00527685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00137821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00052877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00218438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00151525 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00028469 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000475 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,836,811,664 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

