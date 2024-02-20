Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.21.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 8.3 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average is $130.77. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.