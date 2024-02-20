DigitalBridge Group Inc. Acquires 3,786 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for 1.1% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.25. 377,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,152. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $158.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 203.28%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

