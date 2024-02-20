DigitalBridge Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group accounts for 1.5% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,374,000 after acquiring an additional 202,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WMG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 477,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,688. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $38.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMG

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

