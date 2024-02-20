DigitalBridge Group Inc. Buys 51,633 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 0.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.09. 5,918,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,949,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.88, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

