DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $16.60 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,264 shares during the period. Juniper Networks comprises 1.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Juniper Networks worth $16,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 75.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,529,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

JNPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $159,846.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,785 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

