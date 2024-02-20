DigitalOcean (DOCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DigitalOcean Stock Performance
NASDAQ DOCN opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.79. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 42.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.
