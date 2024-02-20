Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 5.7%

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report)’s share price were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $36.16. Approximately 21,473,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 69,434,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.