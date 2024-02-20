Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 5.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $36.16. Approximately 21,473,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 69,434,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

