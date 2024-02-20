Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $4.39

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.51. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 36,556,141 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 6.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,964,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,297 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

