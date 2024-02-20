Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 7.6%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 10,860,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 15,442,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 771.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter.

