Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 7.6%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 10,860,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 15,442,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 6.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
