Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.42% of Discover Financial Services worth $89,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,697,000. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Barclays lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS traded up $13.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.84. 10,756,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $124.20.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

